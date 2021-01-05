Rasheed promises justice in Usama murder case

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday assured of justice in Usama Nadeem murder case.

Presiding over the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Rasheed said that the government has taken swift action over the tragic incident, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and all the suspects nominated in the FIR had been apprehended.

He maintained that the case will be brought to its logical end.

Matters pertaining to police reforms and training, inexpensive and speedy justice, criminal law amendment bill-2020 were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, the interior minister visited the house of 22-year-old Usama, who was shot dead by the CTD personnel in Islamabad, to extend his condolence to the bereaved family. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had assured the bereaved family of justice.