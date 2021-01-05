Interior minister grieves with Hazara community, vows justice

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday visited the protesting families of the 11 coal miners belonging to the minority Shia Hazara community who were gunned down in Mach, Balochistan, on Sunday.

He also announced compensation amounting to Rs2.5 million for each family.

“Each family of the martyrs will be given Rs1 million by the prime minister, while Rs1.5 million will be given by the Balochistan chief minister,” he told the media after meeting the victims’ families.

Extending invitation to the families for visiting Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, he urged them to bury the bodies of their loved ones as early as possible.

The minister said that he came to meet the victims’ families on the direction of the prime minister to offer condolences on his behalf.

Condemning the tragic incident, he said that its perpetrators would be brought to justice at the earliest.

Earlier, the interior minister, who was accompanied by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, presided over a meeting to review the law and order situation of the province. The meeting was attended by the provincial chief secretary, inspector general of the Frontier Corps (FC) and others. During the meeting, the minister was given a briefing about the attack, and he termed it as a tragic incident.

Before leaving for the provincial capital, Rasheed telephoned renowned religious scholar Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and conveyed his condolence over the killing of Hazara community members. He told the religious scholar that he was going to visit the families to listen to their grievances on the direction of PM Imran. He also vowed to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.