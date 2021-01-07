Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 52 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,461.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,118 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 492,694.

There are a total of 37,740 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands at 444,360. Over 2,000 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

The NCOC said that the most coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours occurred in Punjab. The NCOC stated that out of the 52 fatalities reported on January 5, 11 were reported in Sindh, 24 in Punjab, four in Islamabad and one in Balochistan.

Out of the total deaths so far, 3,634 deaths have occurred in Sindh, 4,184 in Punjab, 1,695 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 432 in Islamabad, 186 in Balochistan, 229 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to NCOC, the total number of recoveries recorded in the country is 448,393. Pakistan has so far conducted about 6,923,857 Covid-19 tests. There are about 626 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities and around 2,759 patients admitted across the country.

Sindh reported 1,233 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 221,734. According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 19 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 3,653. He further said that 1,072 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 199,649.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs. The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.