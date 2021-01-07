Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

KP allows purchase of 70 new vehicles worth Rs358m

Avatar
By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has on Wednesday allowed the nine departments to purchase 70 new vehicles at a cost of Rs358 million despite the financial constraints as well as unavailability of funds from the federal government in terms of net hydel profit.

According to the available documents of Finance Department, permission to purchase new vehicles was sought for 13 departments during a meeting of the transport committee, chaired by the KP finance secretary, but the committee allowed nine departments to purchase new vehicles.

According to the approval, nine Toyota cars will be purchased for the Kohat Division Development Project at the cost of Rs61.5 million, four for the Project Management Unit, four for the District Management Unit and one for the Support Unit.

One Toyota car for the Bannu commissioner, one for the additional commissioner and two 1000 cc cars for the assistant commissioners at the cost of Rs96.73 million will be purchased.

36 vehicles for the Local Government Department at the cost of Rs194.5 million, including five vehicles for the LGD Secretariat, 1800 cc vehicles for the LGD special secretaries, 1300 cc vehicles for the additional secretary development, additional secretary establishment and chief planning officer, and one 1000 cc vehicle for the senior planning officer, will be purchased.

Similarly, some single-cabin vehicles will be procured for the Buner Local Government assistant engineer, Nowshera additional deputy commissioner general, additional deputy commissioner finance and planning, assistant commissioner, Pabbi assistant commissioner and Jahangira assistant commissioner.

With the approval, some 2800 cc vehicles for the Lower Kohsitan deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner finance and planning, additional deputy commissioner general and assistant commissioner will be purchased.

The other departments, who will get new vehicles, are Public Service Commission, District Development Advisory Committees, Tourism Sports and Culture Department, Energy and Planning Department and Agriculture Department.

According to some sources in the finance department, the KP government approved millions of rupees for the purchase of new vehicles for various departments despite the ban on new vehicles and trips to foreign countries. The province is already facing financial difficulties due to non-availability of funds from the federal government in terms of net hydel profit.

Previous articleCoronavirus death toll continues to rise in Pakistan
Next article‘Cultural relations between Pakistan, China need of the hour’
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Cultural relations between Pakistan, China need of the hour’

Shanghai University organises lecture to mark 70th year of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations LAHORE: Cultural relations between Pakistan and China are need of the hour to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 52 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to...
Read more
NATIONAL

NACTA warns of terror attacks in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan has potential to become regional trade hub: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf has said that Pakistan has the potential to become the hub of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to utilise Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan in addition to Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Finalise local govt polls’ date within two weeks, ECP tells Punjab govt

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to finalise the date for conducting local government elections in the province...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan has potential to become regional trade hub: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf has said that Pakistan has the potential to become the hub of...

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

Finalise local govt polls’ date within two weeks, ECP tells Punjab govt

PDM moving from pillar to post for NRO, says Buzdar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.