NATIONAL

NACTA warns of terror attacks in Karachi

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key installations in the city.

The handout issued by the NACTA read that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements.

“The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it said while apprising that provincial Home Ministry, Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and Rangers were conveyed regarding the threat alert.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides issuing a threat alert for Karachi, the NACTA has repeatedly warned of terror attacks recently being planned for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan province.

In October 2020, NACTA had warned that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP was planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

The authority had alerted the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies that the evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks.

The NACTA has, thus, suggested LEAs in its letter today to heighten the security provided to the leadership of religious and political parties.

It also notified the chief secretaries of all the provinces, including those of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). It may be noted that NACTA implied Indian recent propaganda hints at the same possible attacks, its fears are planned by TTP in the near future.

TLTP

