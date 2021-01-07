Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Pakistan has potential to become regional trade hub: Moeed

News Desk
By News Desk

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf has said that Pakistan has the potential to become the hub of regional trade due to its geo-economic location.

Chairing the 8th advisory board meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday, he said, “We should exploit our economic position by making partnership with the world.”

He said that Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and economic security will bring dividends to the region and the partners.

Moeed said that under the economic security model, instead of the conventional geo-strategic lens, Pakistan aims to leverage its geo-economic position by partnering with the world. “We are looking for economic partnerships and provide avenues for investment,” said Yusuf.

Talking on the regional connectivity, the SAPM said that Pakistan because of its geo-economic location has the potential to serve as a regional pivot and become a hub of trade and economic activities.

“Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and economic security will bring dividends to the region and the partners,” he said.

He directed the participants to come up with implementable proposals which will set the country on the path to achieve economic security.

Representatives of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) of the NDU, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Center for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) attended the meeting. Secretary National Security Division Aamir Hasan and senior officials of National Security Division were also present in the meeting.

Previous articlePresident for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade
Next articleNACTA warns of terror attacks in Karachi
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP allows purchase of 70 new vehicles worth Rs358m

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has on Wednesday allowed the nine departments to purchase 70 new vehicles at a cost of Rs358 million despite...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 52 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to...
Read more
NATIONAL

NACTA warns of terror attacks in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key...
Read more
NATIONAL

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to utilise Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan in addition to Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Finalise local govt polls’ date within two weeks, ECP tells Punjab govt

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to finalise the date for conducting local government elections in the province...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM moving from pillar to post for NRO, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is moving from pillar to post for an NRO, but they will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to utilise Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan in addition to Karachi...

Finalise local govt polls’ date within two weeks, ECP tells Punjab govt

PDM moving from pillar to post for NRO, says Buzdar

Govt takes prompt action to minimise students’ loss in education sector: Shafqat

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.