NATIONAL

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to utilise Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan in addition to Karachi ports.

The president gave these remarks at a briefing on progress work about the master plan of Gwadar city and operationalisation of Gwadar Port on Wednesday.

He said that the speedy flow of traffic at Gwadar port must be ensured. He urged the authorities to accelerate development activities and remove any hindrances in this regard through consensus-building and consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

He was briefed by Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani and Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Director General Shahzaib Khan Kakar regarding development works on Gwadar Port and Gwadar City respectively.

The president said that strategy and vision were essential for the successful completion and operationalization of national projects like Gwadar Port. He lamented the slow pace of development in Gwadar in the past and underscored the need for timely completion of all infrastructure and industry related projects on the port as per the given timelines.

Alvi was briefed about the 19 km Eastbay Expressway along the port which will connect with the Coastal Highway and help carry cargo without disturbing the local population of Gwadar. He was also briefed about the 60 acres free zone area in Gwadar which will include recreational facilities, hospitals, schools and multiple industries.

The president appreciated GDA and GPA for their briefing on the master plan of Gwadar City and Gwadar Port and urged both the organisations to expedite the work on port as well as the city in Gwadar. He advised both the organisations that the needs of local fishermen should also be accounted for in the master plan.

He also thanked the Chinese government for constructing state-of-the-art China Business Centre (CBC) in Gwadar.

The meeting was also attended by Balochistan Revenue Minister Saleem Khosa, Balochistan Minister for Religious Affairs Lala Rasheed, MPA Noor Mohammad Dummat and others.

NATIONAL

