Man guns down sister

LAHORE: A 27-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in the Sundar area of Lahore on Saturday following a row.

Sajjad killed his sister, Nazia, at their house.

The accused had an exchange of hot words with his sister and then fired opened gunshots killing her on the spot.

Police said the forensic teams have collected the evidence from the crime scene while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the alleged killer.

Last month, a 23-year-old woman killed by her brother in the Shahdara Town area. The accused, Salman, killed his sister, Shahana, at his house.