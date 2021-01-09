Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM’s de-coal initiative to kickstart new starting point for CPEC energy cooperation

Avatar
By APP

BEIJING: The de-coal initiative launched by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan requires the country to develop clean energy to fill the energy gap which would kickstart biomass energy cooperation as a new starting point for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy cooperation.

These views have been expressed by Biomass Energy Industry Part Association (BEIPA) Secretary General Zhang Dayong in an interview with China Economic (CEN) Net.

“It is environmentally friendly, due to biomass energy being a green, zero-carbon fuel, which will contribute greatly to the carbon-neutral goal,” Zhang said, adding that biomass energy, generated by utilising effluent and waste, has become one of the most commonly used renewable sources of energy in the last two decades, second only to hydropower in the generation of electricity.

“In addition, it can be utilised in a diverse manner. Unlike clean energy such as photovoltaic, wind power and hydropower, which are limited to power generation, biomass energy can also produce heat, oil and gas, even integrate business intelligence,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that biomass energy accounts for almost 15 per cent of the world’s total energy supply and as much as 35pc in developing countries. It has huge potential in the process of coal removal and carbon reduction.

During the interview, it was stated that Pakistan is an agricultural country with a large population, abundant resources such as waste in urban and rural areas, and a huge energy market; therefore, it is suitable to develop biomass energy which can alleviate multiple problems in Pakistan such as electricity shortage, climate change, and polluting emission.

Further, the growth rate of biomass energy’s installed capacity in China is 25-30pc.

Zhang said that Chinese equipment and devices reach western standard with less than two-thirds the price, whereas cooperation under CPEC will put Pakistan’s biomass energy industry on a fast track as well.

“We are also looking forward to establishing contacts with relevant associations and organisations in Pakistan to share China’s experience and technology in biomass energy and contribute to the clean energy transition of both countries,” the BEIPA official concluded.

Previous articleIndonesian plane crashes after take-off with 62 aboard
Next articleIndia detains Chinese soldier at flashpoint border
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NYT lists Lahore among ‘top places to visit in 2021’

ISLAMABAD: The historic walled city of Lahore was enlisted in 52 dream destinations for tourism lovers to visit in 2021 by the New York Times...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX snaps three-day rally on profit-booking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) failed to sustain bullish momentum from the previous week, as the benchmark index, after crossing 46,000-mark for the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CDWP approves four health projects worth Rs20bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four health sector projects worth over Rs20 billion. The meeting of the CDWP was held...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan seeks $600m WB loan for hybrid social protection scheme

The government has requested the World Bank for a loan of $600 million to roll out an innovative hybrid social protection scheme to support...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to launch digital payment system ‘Raast’ by SBP

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be launching Raast, an instant payment system, by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) today. According to a tweet by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, South Korea agree for talks over proposed FTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Korea have agreed to hold further negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for increasing bilateral trade and promote free...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal, Fazl head PDM rally in Makaland

The next power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement took place in Makaland, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Monday wherein Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman...

Five BLA terrorists indicted in Chinese consulate attack case

CDWP approves four health projects worth Rs20bn

Pakistan seeks $600m WB loan for hybrid social protection scheme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.