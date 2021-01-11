Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan finally notifies GI rules to protect domestic products in international market

Pakistan’s GI initially protects 79 items

Ghulam Abbas
By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: After a lapse of around 18 years, Pakistan on Monday finally approved and notified geographical indication (GI) rules to protect its domestic products in the international market.

The rules were approved in a fast move after the country was caught unaware when India applied for an exclusive GI tag to Basmati rice in the European Union (EU) in September. Pakistan was also facing registration issues of other domestic products in the international market as local items were not protected through the GI law.

As per the approved rules, a copy of which is available with Profit, at least 79 products, including Basmati Rice, Khanpur Khwa, Bahawalpur Chunri, Khattak Dance, Bhakkar Karna Oil, Khewra Pink Salt, Chitrali embroidery, Hunza Apricot, Sukkur Dates etc., have been protected through the GI law. 

The GI rules define the GI which identifies agricultural, natural and manufactured goods originating, manufactured or produced in a territory, region or locality as determined by the country, where a given quality, reputation, characteristics, ingredients or components are essentially attributable to its geographical origin. In the case of manufactured goods, the production, processing or preparation of the specified product takes place in a certain territory, region or locality.

For implementing the GI rules, the concerned division shall establish a GI Registry under the management and control of IPO Pakistan. The Trade Marks Registry and its branches established under the Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001(XIX of 2001) shall carry out functions of the GI Registry and its branches till a separate GI Registry is established under the said Act.

The rules include the procedure of application, assessment, conformity of GI with a book of specification, opposition to the application, duration, renewal, removal and restoration of registration, infringement of GI, grant of certificate, prohibition on transfer etc.

Apart from the registration of domestic products, the GI rules also define law about registering foreign GI. As per the rule, a geographical indication of a foreign country shall be registered in Pakistan as long as it is registered in accordance with the local legislation in its country of origin. The title and date of the legislative or administrative provisions or of judicial decisions regarding protection to the geographical indication in the country of origin shall be considered for accepting foreign GI application.

The registry shall not allow the registration of a foreign GI which is not or has ceased to be protected in its country of origin, or which has fallen into disuse in that country. The application for registration of foreign GI shall be made at the registry by its legal representative in Pakistan.

During the registration procedure, the registry may require the applicant or legal representative to submit information related to registration in the country of origin which may affect its registration in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that a product has to be protected under the GI laws of a country before applying for registration for the protection of any product’s GI tagging.

Earlier, there were no rules of the GI Registration and Protection Act 2020, enacted in March this year, which was why Pakistan’s basmati was not a protected product.

India’s claim to Basmati was challenged earlier this month, with Pakistan arguing that basmati rice was a product of both India and Pakistan.

 

Previous articleThe Machh tragedy: unfashionable opinion
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

NEPRA notifies Rs1.06 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Rs1.06 per unit hike in power tariff under the head 'fuel cost adjustment' (FCA)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices to remain steady as production likely to increase, NPMC told

ISLAMABAD: Production of sugar is likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity, which would release pressure on the upward price...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed till Thursday morning: SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to keep compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh closed for three days i.e. from...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR urges traders, taxpayers to make use of electronic payment facility

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged traders and taxpayers to utilise e-payment facilities, as they help reduce cost of doing business...
Read more
Automobile

Car sales up 20pc YoY in December

The sale of motorcars in Pakistan (excluding KIA) increased 15 per cent year-on-year to 13,870 units in December 2020 when compared with the December...
Read more
HEADLINES

NYT lists Lahore among ‘top places to visit in 2021’

ISLAMABAD: The historic walled city of Lahore was enlisted in 52 dream destinations for tourism lovers to visit in 2021 by the New York Times...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment PT

Setting the stage for the third decade of the 21st century

The mess that is the Middle East Washington Watch As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, I’ve been reflecting on the current...

As PTI nears completing its mid-term

Unsatisfactory explanations

Sugar prices to remain steady as production likely to increase, NPMC told

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.