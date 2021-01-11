Sign inSubscribe
Sanjrani to write to int’l parliamentarians about human rights violations in IOK

News Desk
News Desk

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that he would write to over 56,000 parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention for ending rising human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

During a meeting with Tehreek-e-Kashmir’s (TeK) United Kingdom President Raja Fahim Kayani on Sunday, Sanjrani said that Pakistan would raise the IOK dispute at every international platform, as the movement of the people of the besieged valley is according to the spirit of United Nations’ resolutions for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. “It is the time to give the right of vote to the people of IOK so they can decide about their future,” Sanjrani said.

He maintained that following India’s annexation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris have played a pivotal role to expose India’s highhandedness in the IOK, where the people are still searching whereabouts of their missing sons, husbands and other loved ones.

“India is not only violating the human rights of Kashmiris but also using all its available resources to crush the ongoing indigenous liberation movement in the IOK,” Sanjrani added.

He appreciated the role of TeK for highlighting the Kashmir cause through its conferences, marches and pro-freedom protests across the UK, which has greatly helped in exposing India’s violent image before the people of the UK and other Western countries.

On the occasion, TeK UK President Kayani told Sanjrani that the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in the UK will continue to contribute to Pakistan’s economy. “Besides the Kashmir cause, the expatriates are committed to play their role in the development of Pakistan and its economy,” Kayani said.

On January 7, the TeK had observed the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day of Kashmiris’ across Europe with the pledge to continue its support for the occupied valley’s freedom movement. Four virtual plebiscite conferences were held in the UK, Norway, Italy and Denmark, in which several parliamentarians, ambassadors, human rights activists and journalists were present.

