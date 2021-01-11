Sign inSubscribe
PM expresses sorrow over Seth Abid’s demise

News Desk
Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned businessman Seth Abid Hussain.

In a condolence message on his official Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Abid was one of the early donors of the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Lahore.

Seth Abid had passed away in Karachi on Friday. His funeral prayers were offered at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque in Phase II, DHA.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the demise and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

 

Previous articleSanjrani to write to int’l parliamentarians about human rights violations in IOK
Next articleCITY NOTES: How to win friends (and future elections)
