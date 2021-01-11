SC seeks case record in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the petitioners to submit the case record in a proper arrangement as it resumed hearing in the long-running Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The three convicts — Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari — had submitted petitions seeking to overturn their punishments in the eight-year-old case.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, also issued a notice to the members of Khan’s family on Jatoi’s request.

During the hearing, the counsel for the convicts insisted since a compromise was reached between the two parties, the sentences should be commuted. At this, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin asked the counsel to submit the agreement.

“Your case record is not arranged, submit the papers again in a proper manner,” he said and adjourned further hearing for three weeks.