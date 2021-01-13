Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR invites income tax proposals for Budget 2021-22

Avatar
By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday invited income tax proposals for budget 2021/2022 and asked stakeholders to submit the same by February 15, 2021.

The FBR has asked tax offices, including large taxpayers offices (LTOs), medium tax offices (MTOs), corporate tax offices (CTOs) and regional tax offices (RTOs), as well as traders and industrialists that the proposals should focus on broadening the tax base for a wide participation in revenue generation efforts.

The FBR advised that suggestions should be communicated in following policy areas: broadening of tax base; taxation of real income on progressive basis; phasing out of tax concessions and exemptions; removal of tax distortions and anomalies; facilitation of taxpayers and ease of doing business; and promotion of equity in taxation by introducing measures where incidence of tax is higher on affluent classes.

The stakeholders have also been asked to provide proposals in a prescribed formation that should include relevant sections/clauses or rules where amendment is sought. The proposals related to any section of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, or any rule to Income Tax Rules, 2002, should be presented along with rationale and revenue impact.

Previous articleFederal government, PDM finalise strategy for January 19 rally outside ECP, NAB offices    
Next article‘Abu Dhabi Group to invest another $500m in Pakistan’
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘Abu Dhabi Group to invest another $500m in Pakistan’

UAE’s Culture, Youth and Social Development Minister Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan has said that the Abu Dhabi Group would further their investments...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘CCP’s jurisdiction’: Cement manufacturers challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Cement manufacturers on Wednesday filed pleas in Supreme Court assailing Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict that had dismissed petitions of almost all industries...
Read more
HEADLINES

Edible oil prices likely to increase amid supply constraints

ISLAMABAD: The prices of edible oil, another largely consumed kitchen item, are likely to increase due to shortage of supply from importing countries. According to...
Read more
Banking

Moody’s maintains stable outlook for Pakistan banks

'Despite a difficult environment, the govt's credit profile is stable due to ongoing reforms and increasing policy effectiveness'
Read more
HEADLINES

KP records up to 30pc increase in food prices within week

PESHAWAR: The prices of essential commodities including sugar, rice, ghee and pulses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have risen by 10 to 30 per cent...
Read more
ECONOMY

Ministers hail LSM growth amid pandemic

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday that industrial growth of the country was clearly accelerating as it witnessed "excellent results during...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Technical working groups constituted for development plan in GB

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have constituted joint technical working groups on Wednesday for the speedy implementation of proposed...

Twisting politicians’ arms

Should Pakistan recognize Israel?

Self-determination: Collective peoples’ right

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.