Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

‘Abu Dhabi Group to invest another $500m in Pakistan’

News Desk
By News Desk

UAE’s Culture, Youth and Social Development Minister Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan has said that the Abu Dhabi Group would further their investments in Pakistan by launching a new project worth $500 million in the near future.

Sheikh Nahayan said this during a meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The meeting mainly focused on further enhancing bilateral relationship between the two states.

“UAE and Pakistan are tied in decades of brotherly ties; overseas Pakistanis living in the UAE have provided further impetus to the historical and friendly ties between the two countires,” said Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak. “Services of Pakistanis based in the UAE helped the UAE develop into a modern country.”

Afridi on the occasion raised the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis in the UAE and requested the minister to play a role in resolving the issues through personal intervention.

Sheikh Nahayan appreciated Afridi’s efforts in activating youth of Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is need of the hour. “I extend my good wishes to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for all his future endeavours,” he added.

Previous articleFBR invites income tax proposals for Budget 2021-22
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

FBR invites income tax proposals for Budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday invited income tax proposals for budget 2021/2022 and asked stakeholders to submit the same by February...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘CCP’s jurisdiction’: Cement manufacturers challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Cement manufacturers on Wednesday filed pleas in Supreme Court assailing Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict that had dismissed petitions of almost all industries...
Read more
HEADLINES

Edible oil prices likely to increase amid supply constraints

ISLAMABAD: The prices of edible oil, another largely consumed kitchen item, are likely to increase due to shortage of supply from importing countries. According to...
Read more
Banking

Moody’s maintains stable outlook for Pakistan banks

'Despite a difficult environment, the govt's credit profile is stable due to ongoing reforms and increasing policy effectiveness'
Read more
HEADLINES

KP records up to 30pc increase in food prices within week

PESHAWAR: The prices of essential commodities including sugar, rice, ghee and pulses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have risen by 10 to 30 per cent...
Read more
ECONOMY

Ministers hail LSM growth amid pandemic

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday that industrial growth of the country was clearly accelerating as it witnessed "excellent results during...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Technical working groups constituted for development plan in GB

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have constituted joint technical working groups on Wednesday for the speedy implementation of proposed...

Twisting politicians’ arms

Should Pakistan recognize Israel?

Self-determination: Collective peoples’ right

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.