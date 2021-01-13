‘Abu Dhabi Group to invest another $500m in Pakistan’

UAE’s Culture, Youth and Social Development Minister Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan has said that the Abu Dhabi Group would further their investments in Pakistan by launching a new project worth $500 million in the near future.

Sheikh Nahayan said this during a meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The meeting mainly focused on further enhancing bilateral relationship between the two states.

“UAE and Pakistan are tied in decades of brotherly ties; overseas Pakistanis living in the UAE have provided further impetus to the historical and friendly ties between the two countires,” said Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak. “Services of Pakistanis based in the UAE helped the UAE develop into a modern country.”

Afridi on the occasion raised the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis in the UAE and requested the minister to play a role in resolving the issues through personal intervention.

Sheikh Nahayan appreciated Afridi’s efforts in activating youth of Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is need of the hour. “I extend my good wishes to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for all his future endeavours,” he added.