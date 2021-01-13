Federal govt, PDM finalise respective strategies for January 19 rally

–PM Imran directs interior minister to allow PDM rallies in red zone

–Tasks Rasheed to ensure madrassa students don’t attend rally

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and the opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have started to finalise their respective preparations for the upcoming rally of the alliance outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at Constitution Avenue.

It merits mentioning that the PDM had announced that it would hold a rally outside the ECP to pressurise the ECP for an early decision on the foreign funding case of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 19.

PDM has also announced it will protest in front of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in reaction to the anti-graft body having summoned PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an assets beyond income case.

Sources in the opposition informed Pakistan Today that the three major parties of the PDM – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) – have so far failed to formulate a strategy to gather their workers outside the ECP.

The sources said that, in the current situation, the PDM will not be able to hold any major power show outside the ECP and may therein provide the government with an opportunity to criticise the opposition.

On the other hand, the federal government decided to allow the PDM to protest in front of the Election Commission. The premier, while chairing a high-level meeting on law and order situation, said that PDM should be allowed to protest in front of the Election Commission and no obstacle should be put in its way.

PM Imran also directed the interior minister to provide fool-proof security to the protesters.

He further said that no one should be allowed to create law and order situation in the Red Zone.

During the meeting, PM Imran also tasked Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed with ensuring that the madrassa students are not able to attend the PDM meeting.

After receiving instructions from the premier in this regard, the interior minister has convened an important meeting with senior clerics to develop a strategy and fulfil the task. The meeting with religious scholars will be held on Thursday, the sources said.

Moreover, the meeting will also take the scholars into confidence regarding the government’s priorities.