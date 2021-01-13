Premier vows justice to family of Usama Satti

–Inquiry report reveals Satti was deliberately shot from all directions

–ATC extends remand of policemen in Islamabad youth murder case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to the family of Usama Satti that the slain student would be provided with swift justice.

The premier expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and assured the father of the deceased of full justice, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی مرحوم اسامہ ستی کے والد ندیم یونس ستی سے ملاقات وزیراعظم نے مرحوم اسامہ ستی کی روح کے ایصال ثواب اور پسماندگان کے لئے صبر جمیل کی دعا کی۔ وزیراعظم نے المناک واقعہ پر دلی افسوس کا اظہار کیا اور مرحوم کے والد کو مکمل انصاف کی فراہمی کی یقین دہانی کرائی۔ pic.twitter.com/bxeM67xMRa — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 13, 2021

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the Islamabad additional deputy commissioner carried out a judicial inquiry into the killing, which revealed that the student had been “shot from all directions and his death was not a mere accident”.

According to the report, Satti had been shot by different officers from multiple directions, indicated a premeditated intent to kill him. Moreover, the news of his demise had been “deliberately hidden from his family for four hours” in an attempt to hide the homicide.

The shell casing from the incident were recovered after 72 hours, and the officers did not take pictures of the crime scene, the report said. The officers who had later reached the scene attempt to tamper with the evidence, it added.

The report also clarified that the Satti had not been involved in any sort of criminal activities.

“The officers tried to turn the incident into a dacoity case and kept senior officials in the dark,” the report revealed, adding that “Rescue 1122 personnel trying to reach the site of the incident were repeatedly provided with the wrong location details.”

Satti, 21, was killed on January 2 after police opened fire at his vehicle for not stopping despite repeated signals and a long car pursuit. The shots, police said, were instead received by Nadeem who died on the spot.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the physical remand of the five Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) officials in connection with the extra-judicial murder of a young man.

The day after Satti’s demise, a judicial magistrate in Islamabad approved a three-day physical remand of the policemen.

The accused were presented before the court as ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas resumed the hearing. The investigation officer in the case sought to extend the remand period by five days.

He sought custody of the suspects to record their statement under Section 364 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Accepting his request, the court granted a five-day extension in the remand.

During the hearing, the judge asked the IO about the progress thus far made in the investigation, to which the latter replied that the accused have confessed to the crime.

He quoted the accused as saying that an innocent man “lost his life because of their fault”.

The case was registered under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the first information report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father, Nadeem Satti, it was claimed the youth was killed after “proper planning” which was an act of terrorism.

Nadeem said that his son had a quarrel with officials of Islamabad police a day earlier following which they had threa­tened him with dire consequences.

On January 2, at aro­und 2:00 am, Nadeem had gone to drop his friend in H-11. When he was returning, the police officials intercepted his car, the FIR said, adding that they then fired at him from all sides, which resulted in his death.