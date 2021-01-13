Shah’s bail in illegal land allotment case extended

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah till February 25 in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Kandhkot.

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor told the court that an interim reference has been filed against the accused in an accountability court in Sukkur. However, Shah’s name was not included in the interim reference, he added.

The prosecutor said that a supplementary reference will be filed against Shah by the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to the prosecutor, the government released Rs110 million funds to the petitioner prior to the decision of the hearing. The anti-graft watchdog expressed suspicions over the release of funds amid trial.

He said that the funds were dispatched to the officers of revenue and other concerned departments who are already facing graft investigation. The prosecutor added that statements of Qaim Ali Shah and other accused have been recorded by the institution.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of ex-CM Sindh till February 25 and adjourned the hearing.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.