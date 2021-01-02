Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

‘Blind’ police fire kills student in Islamabad

Avatar
By INP
Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: A youth was shot dead in Islamabad late Friday night when the personnel of the counter-terrorism force (CTF) purportedly opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle.

Reports suggest Usama Nadeem, a 21-year-old resident of Islamabad, was returning after dropping off a friend when the incident happened near G-10 Srinagar Highway.

Citing police sources, an INP report said Islamabad police late last night received a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shamas Colony neighbourhood. At this, the police rushed to the locality.

After spotting the suspected car with tinted glasses, the CTF personnel signalled it to stop. However, the driver of the vehicle failed to comply with the directive. The police party then chased the car till Sector G-10 where the personnel shoot at the tyres.

Accidently, the bullets were received by the student who died on the spot, the police said.

Unverified tweets suggest 22 shots were fired of which 17 hit the student mostly on the face and upper body.

Four CTF personnel including a sub-inspector said to be involved in the incident were arrested.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar took notice of the incident and directed the CTS superintendent of police (SP) to investigate the incident.

Previous articleGovt will not step down on January 31: Qureshi
Next articleCourt defers Sanaullah’s indictment in drugs case
Avatar
INP

3 COMMENTS

  1. This is all bcz of our illiterate police, they should not have shot the boy instead they should have followed him, warned the boy or burst his car tyres, this is not the way that u rapidly fire the boy’s car just bcz it felt suspicious.

    • Obviously the way they fired at the car reflects what the CTD officials involved in the incident wanted. They should be handed capital punishment period. No one sprays bullets even on a terrorist. But I highly doubt anything substantial will come out given the corrupt state ot affairs of different departments including the judiciary and police. I can just pray for Natural Justice to prevail and that is the harshest possible justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PDM’s plan to attack institutions an indecent attitude: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that it is an indecent attitude of the opposition parties to attack national institutions...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 80 more, infects 2184 others in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 82 more lives and caused 2,184 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM bosses agree to throw hats in Senate race

- Opposition Alliance decides to tender resignations only as last option - PDM to start public mobilisation as weather situation improves ISLAMABAD: The top leaders of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rana Sanaullah’s drug indictment deferred

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drugs recovery case on...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC forms commission against bonded labour

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday formed a commission against bonded labour at brick kilns in the capital city. The court directed the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD nabs leader of banned outfit over terror financing

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, during a raid conducted in Lahore. A CTD...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Oil smuggling

Sana Baloch is a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly and former member of the National Assembly, in the Senate, of Pakistan. He is...

$28.7 Million Penalty Payment

Stay in quarantine

Annus horribilis

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.