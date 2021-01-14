Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade volume, connectivity

Avatar
By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of energy and economy.

The agreement was reached during delegation level talks held between the two countries in Islamabad on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented Pakistan in the talks while the Azerbaijan side was led by its Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The two sides agreed to promote road and air links. In addition, they also signed an agreement to assist each other in coping with the natural calamities.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Foreign Office and planted a sapling there. FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

On Wednesday, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan had agreed to broaden their cooperation and reaffirmed support for one another on issues of concern.

Foreign Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov reached the agreement during the second round of trilateral talks.

They discussed cooperation in political, strategic, trade, economic, peace and security, science and technology and cultural fields, besides deliberating on the challenges faced in the shape of foreign-sponsored acts of terrorism, cyber attacks, hybrid warfare, disinformation, and Islamophobia.

Previous articleThree soldiers martyred, two terrorists slayed in North Waziristan
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IBM delays $510,000 suit for recovery two dozen times

KARACHI: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has successfully delayed a suit for recovery worth $510,000 24 consecutive times to date, most recently pushing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pak-Azerbaijan trade, commercial cooperation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, besides further promoting commercial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stocks close lower as investors book profits

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) endured a volatile session on Thursday, with the indices swaying both ways in search of a clear direction before...
Read more
ECONOMY

Historic uplift package for GB to be finalised soon: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning, Development and Reforms Minister Asad Umar has said that a joint team of Gilgit-Baltistan and the federal government will soon finalise the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two of world’s biggest health brands coming to Pakistan: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that this year is going to be a game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA denies further raise in petrol prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday denied any further increase in petrol and diesel prices. Earlier in the day, ARY News had...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC directs govt to once more contact the Indian govt regarding...

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again regarding the appointment of legal counsel to Indian...

Nokia signs up Google for building cloud-based 5G network

2021 will be game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’ devices: Fawad

President for enhanced Pak-Azerbaijan trade, commercial cooperation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.