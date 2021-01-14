Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade volume, connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of energy and economy.

The agreement was reached during delegation level talks held between the two countries in Islamabad on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented Pakistan in the talks while the Azerbaijan side was led by its Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The two sides agreed to promote road and air links. In addition, they also signed an agreement to assist each other in coping with the natural calamities.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Foreign Office and planted a sapling there. FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

On Wednesday, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan had agreed to broaden their cooperation and reaffirmed support for one another on issues of concern.

Foreign Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov reached the agreement during the second round of trilateral talks.

They discussed cooperation in political, strategic, trade, economic, peace and security, science and technology and cultural fields, besides deliberating on the challenges faced in the shape of foreign-sponsored acts of terrorism, cyber attacks, hybrid warfare, disinformation, and Islamophobia.