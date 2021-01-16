Sign inSubscribe
In a first, Gwadar housing projects get power from national grid

Projects are ready for people to live in, says CPIC chief engineer

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Two mega housing projects in Gwadar have been connected with the national grid under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

Electricity connections were approved and installed at the China Pakistan Investment Corporation’s (CPIC) projects International Port City and China Pak Golf Estates.

The development is being dubbed as a milestone in the development of the city as the two residential projects are the first in Gwadar’s private sector, where power connections have been successfully installed.

CPIC is a leading international developer and it is at the forefront of real estate development in Gwadar and promotion of the city globally. The company had won the “Best Real Estate Development of the Year” title at the Shenzhen International Property Awards in 2018 and “Best International Real Estate Developer of the Year” award from the then governor of Sindh.

Commenting on the achievement, CPIC Chief Engineer Waqas Moazzam said that the development was another great milestone, which his corporation delivered in Gwadar by powering up their projects. “Now not only our internal infrastructure is complete but the projects are ready for the people to live in. We have injected billions of rupees into Gwadar’s economy, which can be seen on the ground. In the coming years, the CPIC’s projects will be the only choice for both local and international professionals looking for high quality living within a secure gated community,” he added.

The CPIC had completed development works on the first two phases of their mega project International Port City in 2019 with all internal infrastructure, including parks and recreational facilities. While a show home is being built on the site.

Waqas further said that his corporation’s vision from day one was to develop world class societies. “For the city to develop to its true potential and attract leading local and international talent, high quality and integrated residential communities within a secure environment are essential,” he said.

He asserted that when his corporation started the projects, no developer in Gwadar had commenced any significant development works on their projects. “However with our experienced international team, China-based consultants, drive, determination and perseverance, we have achieved this milestone and added another Gwadar’s first accolade to our decorum,” Waqas concluded.

Previous articleGovt urged to establish rail link with Afghanistan to boost bilateral trade
Next articleRemittances likely to cross $28 billion this year
Staff Report

