Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Govt urged to establish rail link with Afghanistan to boost bilateral trade

Avatar
By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: After Iran and Turkmenistan laid railway tracks to further expand their trade with Afghanistan, Pakistani traders have also demanded the construction of a railway system with Afghanistan to boost bilateral trade.

Shahid Hussain, former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told Profit that most countries in the world are opening up new avenues for their goods to reach international markets and “Pakistan should also extend its rail network to Afghanistan to easily export its products to the neighbouring country”.

He said that in order to increase its trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, Pakistan would have to construct railway tracks from Peshawar to Jalalabad in the first phase; from Jalalabad to Central Afghanistan in the second phase; and then onwards to Central Asian countries in the third phase. “It will not only boost Pakistani exports to Afghanistan, but will also facilitate the country’s trade with Central Asian countries.”

It may be noted that three days ago, a delegation led by Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov met with Pakistan Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati in Islamabad. Apart from the rail project in Afghanistan, freight train service and other important issues were discussed during the meeting.

Under the plan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will be connected through rail via Afghanistan. Other Central Asian republics, including Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, will also be able to join the proposed railway project.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also signed a joint call letter, requesting a $4.8 billion loan from international financial institutions for the project.

According to sources, the federal government in 2016 had decided to extend the track of Pakistan Railways from Peshawar to Kabul and then to Central Asian states under the Central Asian Economic Corridor project. The Asian Development Bank had also expressed interest in providing loans for the project. Pakistan Railways had then decided to conduct a feasibility study of Peshawar to Jalalabad and then from Jalalabad to Kabul track. A full feasibility report of the project was due to be completed in June 2017, but the same couldn’t be done for unknown reasons.

Previous articleCustoms foils bid to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs50 million
Next articleIn a first, Gwadar housing projects get power from national grid
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sania convenes consultation on One-Window Ehsaas service

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday convened a consultative meeting with all four executing...
Read more
Aviation

PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) failed to pay the lease of the aircraft...
Read more
HEADLINES

Annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat grid station to be carried on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132kV Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts. The resolve...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

Remittances likely to cross $28 billion this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.