Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Remittances likely to cross $28 billion this year

Avatar
By Monitoring Report

Pakistan is expected to receive record remittance inflows of up to $28 billion this year, as initiatives launched by the government and central bank to facilitate overseas workers have started yielding positive results despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overseas Pakistanis residing in Gulf states in general, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia in particular, are likely to maintain an upward momentum in remittances, a report published in Khaleej Times read. They contributed 60.14 per cent of the total inflows during the July-December 2020 period.

Pakistan received $14.203 billion remittances during the first half of the financial year 2020-21, against $11.37 billion in the same period last year — a strong growth of 24.9 per cent. This is the highest half-yearly growth since financial year 2006-07.

“This strong growth in workers’ remittances is attributable to the increased use of formal channels on the back of sustained efforts by the government and State Bank of Pakistan to encourage inflows through official channels,” said the central bank in a statement.

As per the breakdown of remittances, overseas Pakistanis residing in the UAE remitted $2.96 billion during the July-December 2020 period, compared to $2.78 billion in the corresponding period last year — a growth of 6.5 per cent.

Workers residing in Dubai sent 5.6 per cent more money back home, as they remitted $2.45 billion during the first half of fiscal year 2020-21. Overseas Pakistanis in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah sent $418.4 million and $34.5 million in remittances, respectively, showing an increase of 5.6 per cent and one per cent.

Meanwhile, remittance inflows from Saudi Arabia also recorded a significant increase during the first half of fiscal year 2020-21. Overseas Pakistanis remitted $3.96 billion, compared to $3.17 billion in the corresponding period last year — a growth of 24.6pc.

“Workers residing in other GCC countries remitted $1.62 billion as against $1.52 billion in the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 6.6 per cent,” according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank.

In December, Pakistan received $2.4 billion remittances, compared to $2.1 billion in December 2019, showing an increase of 16.2pc.

This is the seventh month in a row that remittances crossed the $2 billion mark. It provides a new lifeline to a struggling Pakistan economy, which is expected to return to growth this year.

In addition to the Gulf region, remittance inflows from the United Kingdom rose to $1.88 billion from $1.23 billion in the same first-half period last year, recording a record growth of 51.7 per cent. Pakistanis residing in European Union states remitted $1.29 billion, showing a strong growth of 41.7 per cent.

Remittances from the United States also registered a growth of 47.5 per cent with $1.2 billion remitted during the July-December 2020 period, against $816.8 million remitted in the previous year.

Analysts said the country may receive record remittances of up to $28 billion if the similar upward growth trend continues in the second half ending on June 30, 2021. Pakistan received $23 billion in remittances during the financial year 2019-20.

“Interestingly, the government’s full year target is $21 billion while the central bank expects remittance inflows ranging between $24 billion to $26 billion. The current run rate indicates that inflows may hit $28.4 billion,” said Muzammil Aslam, chief executive at Tangent Capital Advisors.

“Tangent Capital expects low travelling volumes, improved product profiles including introduction of Roshan Digital, and more digitisation will keep remittances to robust this year,” he added.

Previous articleIn a first, Gwadar housing projects get power from national grid
Next articleMinister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sania convenes consultation on One-Window Ehsaas service

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday convened a consultative meeting with all four executing...
Read more
Aviation

PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) failed to pay the lease of the aircraft...
Read more
HEADLINES

Annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat grid station to be carried on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132kV Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts. The resolve...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

Remittances likely to cross $28 billion this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.