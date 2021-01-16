Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

Dareshk directs concerned to channelise all individual efforts to facilitate decision-making for development of livestock sector

Avatar
By TLTP

LAHORE: The Punjab government is striving to make the best use of natural resources in the livestock sector and in this regard joint cooperation is needed in various fields to uplift the national economy.

Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak expressed these views on Saturday while chairing a consultative meeting, wherein officials of the Federal Ministry of National Food Security & Research were also represented. The aim was to formulate a national strategy to enhance the overall production of milk and meat.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to prepare a plan in collaboration with the federal government to enhance semen quality and production and further consultation was agreed in this regard. Dareshk said that all the individual efforts be channelised to facilitate decision-making for the development and promotion of the livestock sector.

In addition, consultation with private experts, research institutes and business representatives in breed improvement, vaccine production and other fields should be ensured, he further said.

During the meeting, Secretary Livestock Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar briefed about Punjab Livestock Growth Strategy and discussed the challenges which livestock sector is facing, including breed improvement, foot and mouth disease vaccine, FMD free zones, technology transfer and extension models.

He also briefed about the new initiatives taken at the provincial level including house job model, academic and research cooperation with Dalm University Denmark and upcoming livestock census.

The additional secretary Ministry for National Food Security assured all possible support for the betterment of the livestock sector and said that consultative meetings like this are of key importance in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by additional secretaries including livestock secretaries, director generals, pro-vice chancellor, animal husbandry commissioner, Corporate Dairy Farm Association representatives and other livestock experts.

Previous articleRemittances likely to cross $28 billion this year
Next articlePakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sania convenes consultation on One-Window Ehsaas service

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday convened a consultative meeting with all four executing...
Read more
Aviation

PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) failed to pay the lease of the aircraft...
Read more
HEADLINES

Annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat grid station to be carried on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132kV Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts. The resolve...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

Remittances likely to cross $28 billion this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.