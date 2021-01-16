Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque and Chinese Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Xu in Beijing, said a press statement issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides noted that all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China has provided a strong foundation for further enhancing bilateral engagements in the domains of tourism, culture, media and heritage protection. Both sides agreed that expansion of bilateral tourism could become a new area of cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing.