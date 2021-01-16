Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

Neighbours agree that expansion of bilateral tourism could become a new area of cooperation

Avatar
By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque and Chinese Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Xu in Beijing, said a press statement issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides noted that all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China has provided a strong foundation for further enhancing bilateral engagements in the domains of tourism, culture, media and heritage protection. Both sides agreed that expansion of bilateral tourism could become a new area of cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing.

Previous articleMinister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production
Next articlePanel formed to review air service agreements
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sania convenes consultation on One-Window Ehsaas service

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday convened a consultative meeting with all four executing...
Read more
Aviation

PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) failed to pay the lease of the aircraft...
Read more
HEADLINES

Annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat grid station to be carried on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132kV Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

LAHORE: The Punjab government is striving to make the best use of natural resources in the livestock sector and in this regard joint cooperation is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

Remittances likely to cross $28 billion this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.