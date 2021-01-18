Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil falls on coronavirus fears, strong dollar

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar, fears over soaring Covid-19 cases around the world and the slow pace of vaccination against the virus outweighed a better-than-expected quarterly rebound for China’s economy.

Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.4pc, at $54.86 per barrel at 1308 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate US crude fell 10 cents, or 0.2pc, to $52.26.

“Corona-induced economic fears, a stronger US dollar and more pessimistic investor sentiment are all playing their part in the fact that Brent is trading … around $3 lower than last Wednesday,” said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

The benchmarks had rallied in recent weeks, buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and a surprise cut of output by Saudi Arabia. However, the slow pace of vaccination has raised doubts over how soon economies could recover.

A UK official said Britain’s vaccine rollout was limited by a “lumpy” manufacturing process, and Pfizer said it was distributing fewer doses in Europe in January than originally contracted.

“Vaccination campaigns, although ongoing, are lagging the speed needed to fast-track a global recovery in the first quarter and the comeback for oil demand will be slow,” said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen.

The US dollar strengthened for a third consecutive day on Monday to a four-week high, weighing on crude prices. Oil is usually priced in dollars, so a stronger greenback makes crude more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

“In addition to the coronavirus running amok, this week’s tense presidential inauguration can also cause unease amongst investors,” he said.

Oil prices clawed back some losses after Chinese data showed the economy of the world’s biggest oil importer picked up speed in its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices also found support in a drop in Libyan oil output, with Waha Oil Company reducing production by up to 200,000 barrels per day because of maintenance on the main pipeline that links the Al-Samah and Al-Dhahra oilfields to Es Sider port.

Previous articleKP finance dept struggling to utilise annual development budget
Next articleBears pull PSX down 204 points
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Fiat Chrysler, PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to...
Read more
World Business News

Facebook to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US

WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until...
Read more
World Business News

Trump directs government to minimise procurement from China

WASHINGTON: In another action against China days before he leaves office, US President Donald Trump on Friday directed government departments to look at ways...
Read more
MARKETS

Oil falls as China lockdown, US unemployment data temper gains

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday as concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks tempered a rally driven by strong import...
Read more
World Business News

PepsiCo suspends all political contributions

PepsiCo Inc said on Friday it would suspend political donations, joining a long list of companies that are re-evaluating or halting political donations following...
Read more
MARKETS

Oil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as bullish signals from Chinese import data and US crude oil stocks draws were outweighed by surging coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

KP finance dept struggling to utilise annual development budget

Of Rs3.4bn development budget allocated for finance department projects in FY21, only Rs71m has been spent so far

Unity Retail raises seed round from Boston Equity Partners

Profit E-Magazine Issue 124

Govt urged to reduce electricity, POL prices to boost economic activities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.