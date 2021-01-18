Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Bears pull PSX down 204 points

'Profit booking mainly observed in exploration & production, fertilizer, oil & gas marketing, cement and banking sectors'

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Bears took charge of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the first trading session of the week, with the benchmark index shedding over 200 points amid lack of positive triggers.

“The market moved within a narrow range today, with profit booking mainly observed in exploration & production, fertilizer, oil & gas marketing, cement and banking sectors. Regression in international crude prices became the reason for negative sentiment in E&P sector, while continuous foreign selling pulled the fertilizer stocks down. Investors, in part, also saw Election Commission’s upcoming decision regarding foreign funding case as a reason for booking profit,” a report issued by Arif Habib Ltd read.

MARKET SUMMARY

The benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed both ways on Monday, registering its intraday high at 46,047.56 (+116.56 points) and low at 45,714.17 (-216.83 points). It finally settled lower by 204.32 points at 45,726.68.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index plunged 789.20 points to end at 72,952.78, while the KSE All Share Index fell short by 205.76 points, closing at 31,708.83.

The overall market volumes inched up from 531.01 million shares in the previous session to 543.59 million shares (+2pc). Average traded value, however, increased by 21pc, from $111.3 million to $134.9 million. TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +7.23pc), Fauji Foods Ltd (FFL +6.64pc) and K-Electric Ltd (KEL -3.10pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 47.59 million, 44.62 million and 33.01 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that drove the benchmark index south included oil & gas exploration (-114.74 points), oil & gas marketing (-34.13 points) and power generation & distribution (-31.85 points). Among the companies, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL -41.86 points), Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDC -39.80 points) and Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBC -33.69 points) dented the index the most.

Shedding 2.16pc its cumulative market capitalization, the oil & gas exploration sector ended as the session’s worst performer, with OGDC (-2.37pc), Pakistan Oilfields Ltd (POL -2.16pc) and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MARI -0.67pc) ending in the negative.

Meanwhile, in a notification to the exchange, Cherat Cement Company Ltd (CHCC +0.15pc) announced that it has decided to “undertake BMR for cement line 1, besides installation of a main crusher”. The total cost of BMR of cement line 1 and installation of main crusher is approximately Rs3.5 billion, which will be financed through long-term loans.

Previous articleOil falls on coronavirus fears, strong dollar
Next articleRoute2Health® becomes Asia’s first herbal, dietary supplement manufacturer to be awarded USP GMP Audit Certificate
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Importers in a fix over delay in EV ordinance

Govt yet to issue ordinance despite approval of Electric Vehicle policy by cabinet about a month ago
Read more
HEADLINES

Route2Health® becomes Asia’s first herbal, dietary supplement manufacturer to be awarded USP GMP Audit Certificate

Route2Health® has announced that its manufacturing facility situated at Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore, passed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit conducted through the United...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP finance dept struggling to utilise annual development budget

Of Rs3.4bn development budget allocated for finance department projects in FY21, only Rs71m has been spent so far
Read more
Business

Unity Retail raises seed round from Boston Equity Partners

The company graduated from the fifth batch of The Nest I/O
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to reduce electricity, POL prices to boost economic activities

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Ilyas Khan has said that the government should reduce electricity and petroleum prices in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Late income tax returns filers unlikely to face penalty

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided not to impose a penalty on late filers across the board owing to technical and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

KP finance dept struggling to utilise annual development budget

Of Rs3.4bn development budget allocated for finance department projects in FY21, only Rs71m has been spent so far

Unity Retail raises seed round from Boston Equity Partners

Profit E-Magazine Issue 124

Govt urged to reduce electricity, POL prices to boost economic activities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.