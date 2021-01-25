Rs19.1bn approved for 24 development schemes in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday approved 24 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs19.11 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan presided over the 15th PDWP meeting, which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including health, education, multi-sector development, roads, agriculture, water, urban development, revenue, and tourism & sports.

The approved projects included construction and feasibility of different roads in Abbottabad, Buner, Haripur, Swabi, Hangu and Mansehra worth Rs1.59 billion; upgradation of existing nine nursing schools in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad; expansion of Khyber Girls Medical College in Peshawar to accommodate additional 50 students of merged areas; and water supply schemes in Upper Dir at a cost of Rs152.25 million.

Under the FATA Infrastructure Project (FIP), the PDWP okayed the reconstruction of 11 fully damaged schools in District Bajaur at a cost of Rs338.044 million and reconstruction of 27 fully damaged schools in District Mohmand at a cost of Rs831.461 million.

Other approved projects included ‘Purchase of Land for Agriculture University in Swat’, Feasibility Study of Command Area Development of Small Dams, Hockey Turf in Nowshehra and Abbotabad, Upgradation of sports complex at Mohmand & Bajaur and Establishment of Resource Center & E-Stamp Introduction in Board of Revenue in Newly Merged Districts.