Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Rs19.1bn approved for 24 development schemes in KP

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday approved 24 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs19.11 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan presided over the 15th PDWP meeting, which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including health, education, multi-sector development, roads, agriculture, water, urban development, revenue, and tourism & sports.

The approved projects included construction and feasibility of different roads in Abbottabad, Buner, Haripur, Swabi, Hangu and Mansehra worth Rs1.59 billion; upgradation of existing nine nursing schools in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad; expansion of Khyber Girls Medical College in Peshawar to accommodate additional 50 students of merged areas; and water supply schemes in Upper Dir at a cost of Rs152.25 million.

Under the FATA Infrastructure Project (FIP), the PDWP okayed the reconstruction of 11 fully damaged schools in District Bajaur at a cost of Rs338.044 million and reconstruction of 27 fully damaged schools in District Mohmand at a cost of Rs831.461 million.

Other approved projects included ‘Purchase of Land for Agriculture University in Swat’, Feasibility Study of Command Area Development of Small Dams, Hockey Turf in Nowshehra and Abbotabad, Upgradation of sports complex at Mohmand & Bajaur and Establishment of Resource Center & E-Stamp Introduction in Board of Revenue in Newly Merged Districts.

Previous articleFive-year CPF being prepared to support Pakistan’s development agenda: WB
Next articleJapan commits over Rs3bn to install weather radar in Sukkur
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Cabinet requested to allow issuance of Ijara Sukuk against Rs930bn land of F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has requested the federal cabinet to allow the issuance of Ijara Sukuk in the domestic and international markets against...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

SECP improves security of electronic filings, company registration process

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has improved the security of electronic filings as well as company registration process. According to a statement,...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan set to establish market along Afghan border: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that in line with directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is determined to establish...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani workers being overcharged at GCC-approved medical centres: PEOPA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) has claimed that the Gulf-cooperation Council (GCC)-approved medical centres were involved in "loot and plunder" in...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Japan commits over Rs3bn to install weather radar in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: Economic Affairs Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday witnessed the signing of a Japanese grant assistance of JPY1.986 billion (Rs3.078 billion) for the installation...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Five-year CPF being prepared to support Pakistan’s development agenda: WB

'World Bank's Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan will broadly focus on four strategic areas: education, health, environment and improved governance'
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistani workers being overcharged at GCC-approved medical centres: PEOPA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) has claimed that the Gulf-cooperation Council (GCC)-approved medical centres were involved in "loot and plunder" in...

Japan commits over Rs3bn to install weather radar in Sukkur

Rs19.1bn approved for 24 development schemes in KP

Five-year CPF being prepared to support Pakistan’s development agenda: WB

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.