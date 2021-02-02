Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Furnace oil sales jump over power sector demand

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s total oil sales rose by 11 per cent to 11.258 million tonnes during the first seven months of FY21 owing to a massive jump in demand for furnace oil (FO), high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol.

According to a report by Dawn, a jump of 37pc was recorded in FO sales to 1.916m tonnes during July-January period of 2020-21 followed by 12pc and 6pc in HSD and petrol, respectively, to 4.288m tonnes and 4.740m tonnes.

During January, the sales of FO, HSD and petrol stood at 291,000 tonnes, 544,000 tonnes and 637,000 tonnes, up by 34pc, 14pc and 4pc, respectively, when compared with January 2019.

Petrol sales have remained robust following rising sales of cars, LCVs and two/three wheelers during 1HFY20. According to figures of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), car sales went up by 13.4pc followed by 134pc in jeeps, 32pc in pick ups and 19pc in two and three wheelers.

Another reason of rising petrol sales was switching over of car and CNG rickshaw owners towards petrol due to prolong shutdown of CNG pumps in Sindh and in upcountry under a gas load shedding programme to provide uninterrupted gas to the household consumers.

Petrol sales may further improve in coming months following the launch of various Chinese and Korean cars, SUVs, jeeps etc in the last two months and massive imports of vehicles by the new entrants in H1FY21.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil prices hit near 12-month highs as producers restrain output
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

DRAP allows AGP Limited to import Russian coronavirus vaccine

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, to import and introduce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V,...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations by entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The understanding was reached at the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Plundering public money: Punjab Squash Association accused of Rs50mn corruption

LAHORE: The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has failed to justify the utilisation of Rs50 million allocated to it by the Punjab Sports Board (PSB)...
Read more
HEADLINES

CNG stations across Sindh to reopen tomorrow for 24 hours

All the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will reopen on Wednesday morning after a closure of 48 hours, the Sui Southern Gas...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stocks bounce back to recover overnight losses

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was back on track as bulls re-appeared to take control of the market after a day of consolidation. Global...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR finalises evaluation for grant of track & trace licences

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed the evaluation process for the grant of five-year license for an IT-based solution for electronic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Plundering public money: Punjab Squash Association accused of Rs50mn corruption

LAHORE: The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has failed to justify the utilisation of Rs50 million allocated to it by the Punjab Sports Board (PSB)...

CNG stations across Sindh to reopen tomorrow for 24 hours

Stocks bounce back to recover overnight losses

FBR finalises evaluation for grant of track & trace licences

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.