Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Govt urged to expedite work on Pak-Afghan cargo train project

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Traders and industrialists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have demanded the government to give a final shape to the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Central Asia train track project without any delay, as it would provide the much-need impetus to Pak-Afghan trade.

Talking to this scribe, Shahid Hussain, former senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, informed that the Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway track project was agreed by the governments of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan last week. “However, details of [project] financing were not announced; it will either be funded by international institutions or the three countries themselves.”

Shahid Hussain maintained that the Pak-Afghan transit and bilateral trade was currently being hampered by transportation issues, as traders were being made to pay exorbitant fares to acquire the services of heavy cargo vehicles in Pakistan.

“Unless steps are taken to reduce the cost of transportation here, we will not be able to realise the goal of capturing the Central Asian markets,” he said. “The Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway track will enable us to provide Central Asian countries with cheaper products when compared with Iran and Turkey.”

According to Shahid Hussain, timely completion of this railway project would significantly reduce the transport cost being endured on local products, while products imported by Pakistan from other countries at high prices would also be available at lower prices from Central Asian countries.

It may be noted that top officials of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan had met in Tashkent last Tuesday to discuss the construction plan for Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway track. Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muhammad Hanif Atmar, Uzbekistan Minister of Investment of Sardor Umurzakov and PM Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razoq Dawood had signed the train track agreement.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTesla stashes $1.5 billion in bitcoin, to accept as payment for cars soon
Next articleGlobal food prices soar to six-year high: FAO
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Senate panel asks NBP to furnish details of non-performing loans 

ISLAMABAD: The Senate's Standing Committee of Finance and Revenue on Monday directed the National Bank of Pakistan to submit details of non-performing loans. Citing non-performing...
Read more
ECONOMY

Trade deficit expands 8.2pc to $14.9bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's trade deficit during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year (2020-21) increased 8.25pc to $14.96 billion, compared to $13.82...
Read more
ECONOMY

SECP proposes amendments to NBFC regulations

ISLAMABAD: In order to safeguard the interest of investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR issues draft rules for enrolment in Pakistan Single Window

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday notified draft rules for enrolment in Pakistan Single Window (PSW). The FBR issued SRO 164(I)/2021 to notify...
Read more
Banking

BOP signs up with six MFIs to promote low-cost housing finance

President Zafar Masud says BOP in advance stage of entering microfinance sector
Read more
ECONOMY

Provinces directed strict price vigilance of food items

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday directed the provincial and district administrations to proactively monitor the prices of chicken and edible...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Banking

BOP signs up with six MFIs to promote low-cost housing finance

President Zafar Masud says BOP in advance stage of entering microfinance sector

Provinces directed strict price vigilance of food items

CDWP okays four projects worth Rs6.8bn

ECC approves payment mechanism for IPPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.