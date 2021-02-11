PM approves Rs75bn Nullah Lai expansion project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Nullah Lai project at a cost of Rs75 billion to resolve problems being faced by the residents of Rawalpindi.

The approval was granted during a meeting held on Thursday with PM Imran Khan in the chair, wherein a detailed briefing on the Nullah Lai expansion project was given.

The PM, while approving the project, directed the officials concerned to complete the zoning of the concerned area and ensure changes in relevant by-laws so that commercial and multi-storey buildings could be constructed along both sides of the Nullah Lai Expressway.

The project would be completed in two years under the public-private partnership mode. The expressway would be constructed on both sides of the Nullah Lai; two malls would also be built on state land.

PM Imran further directed the officials to immediately start work on the project, which, according to him, would be a milestone in the transformation of Rawalpindi.

“The Nullah Lai expansion project is very important for Rawalpindi as it will safeguard the residents from flood situations,” he said, noting that the people of Rawalpindi have been facing various problems for the last many years due to an increase in the city’s population.

He said the Ring Road and Nullah Lai expansion projects would boost investment and economic activities in the city.