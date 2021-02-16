FBR to share real-time data with federal, provincial departments

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to share real-time data, including videos and images, with other federal and provincial government departments.

Sources said that government has amended the Sales Tax Act 1990 by introducing Section 56A with regard to an agreement for the exchange of information.

The FBR has been given the power to share data or information, including real-time data videos and images, received under the exchange of information agreement with any other ministry or division of the federal or provincial governments, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Section 56 empowers the federal government to enter into bilateral or multilateral agreements with provincial governments or with governments of foreign countries for the exchange of information, including electronic, with respect to the sales tax imposed under this act or any other law of Pakistan.

Presently, the government is sharing data with 40 countries under the Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) agreement.