HEADLINES

Pakistan invites Egyptian entrepreneurs to explore investment options

By Monitoring Report

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited Egyptian companies to explore sectors open for foreign investment in Pakistan, highlighting that the country offers ample opportunities for investment which can earn many benefits for Egyptian entrepreneurs. 

The development came during a meeting with a delegation of distinguished Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs who had called on him on his two-day visit to Egypt.

“Sectors, including construction, energy, and health are open for foreign investments,” Qureshi said.

He apprised the delegation over the incumbent Pakistani government’s policies and incentives being offered to foreign investors, adding that the country’s improved rating in terms of ease of doing business (EODB) at the international level depicted the international community’s confidence in Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his leadership.

“The brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt can materialise into strong bilateral ties supported by trade and investments as we explore our potential,” the foreign minister emphasised.

He noted that Egypt is an important country of the Muslim ummah and is called “the gateway to Africa”, offering a chance to promote trade with both Egypt and Africa.
