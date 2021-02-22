Punjab PDWP okays Rs11.24bn for eight health projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP)-Punjab has approved eight development schemes related to the primary & secondary healthcare sector at an estimated cost of Rs11,241.21 million.

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of PDWP of the current fiscal year (2020-21) presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sunbal, a statement issued on Monday read.

P&D Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included ‘up-gradation of 20-bedded RHC in Uch Sharif into 60-bedded THQ-level hospital’ at a cost of Rs537.7 million; ‘up-gradation of 40-bedded THQ hospital in Minchanabad to 100-bedded hospital’ at Rs373.011 million; ‘construction of 20-bedded Trauma Centre & Revamping of THQ hospital in Pattoki’ at Rs278.882 million; ‘construction of 20-bedded surgical ward at THQ Chunian’ at Rs130.304 million; ‘construction of 10-bedded emergency ward at THQ hospital in Lalamusa’ at Rs71.976 million; ‘up-gradation of 70-bedded THQ hospital in Kharian to 100-bedded hospital’ at Rs209.359 million; ‘provision of missing facilities at THQ hospital Naushera’ at Rs250 million; and ‘establishment of 400-bedded new DHQ hospital in Hafizabad’ at Rs9,389.978 million.