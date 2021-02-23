Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Circular debt to reach Rs2.8tr in next four months, NA panel told

Circular debt was recorded at Rs2.3tr in December 2020, as compared to Rs1.1tr in June 2018

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was informed on Tuesday that the country’s circular debt would surge to Rs2,805 billion in the next four months of the current fiscal year.

The additional secretary of the Power Division, while briefing the meeting about the sector-wise circular debt, stated that the debt was recorded at Rs2,303 billion till December 2020, as compared to Rs1,126 billion in June 2018.

“We are expecting Rs117 billion line losses due to the bad performance of DISCOs, while the government will also have to give another Rs190 billion subsidy to electricity consumers,” the additional secretary said. “Line losses were recorded at 18.3pc in June 2018 as compared to 17.8pc in December 2020.”

He said that NEPRA had recently approved a Rs3.34 increase in electricity price, but the price of electricity was only increased by Rs1.95. Tariff for consumers of up to 300 units was Rs10.20, whereas the same for commercial consumers was Rs20.70 per unit, he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

He further informed the committee that a circular debt management plan would soon be submitted to the cabinet, adding that strategies were being devised to reduce technical losses and improve recovery.

The additional secretary stated that electricity tariff for lifeline consumers has also been enhanced to 100pc, and that the government would determine the electricity tariff on the basis of production cost.

The committee expressed grave concerns with regard to increasing circular debt and directed the Power Division to present a comprehensive draft in this regard before the NA panel.

The committee members were of the view that an increase in circular debt would create huge problems for the economy, especially industries. The committee lamented Rs55 billion monthly increase in circular debt, declaring it an alarming situation for the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSECP proposes reduction in turnaround time for payment of cash dividends
Next articleSheikh Yamani, mastermind of Saudi oil supremacy, dies at 90
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. And govt/private sector are still adding more power plants. Hope the govt puts a moratorium on all new thermal power/run of the river hydropower projects.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SECP proposes reduction in turnaround time for payment of cash dividends

ISLAMABAD: Taking another step towards facilitating minority shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed reducing turnaround time for payment of...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Confusion over EV registration process irks importers

ISLAMABAD: While the government has issued a presidential ordinance for early implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, registration of vehicles is still not possible...
Read more
FINANCE

Byco Petroleum’s net profit jumps to Rs961m in 1HFY21

The Board of Directors of Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BYCO) on Tuesday announced the company’s financial results for the six months ended 31 December...
Read more
Banking

Meezan Bank posts Rs22.1bn profit for 2020

The Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Ltd recently approved the audited financial statements of the bank for the year ended December 31, 2020. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FINANCE

Byco Petroleum’s net profit jumps to Rs961m in 1HFY21

The Board of Directors of Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BYCO) on Tuesday announced the company’s financial results for the six months ended 31 December...

Meezan Bank posts Rs22.1bn profit for 2020

NAB recovers land worth Rs21bn through plea bargain in fake accounts case

Govt urged to revive sick industrial units to create jobs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.