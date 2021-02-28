Fauji Cement finally decides to expand

At first glance, the notice seems almost routine. On February 19, Fauji Cement Company issued a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), that it had approved the setting up of Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant of 2.05 million tons per year at Dera Ghazi Khan. The construction work on the project is expected to start this financial year, and is expected to have a construction period of two and half years.

The total project cost will be announced after negotiations with suppliers and contractors, while the equity portion of the expansion will be funded through internal cash generation.

According to the notice, the board decided to take this decision as construction activity has picked up, and significant spend on infrastructure is expected to continue.