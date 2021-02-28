National bank recorded its highest profit ever. But has Usmani treated the cause or only the symptom?

If you are already the largest bank in Pakistan, do your financials really matter? Actually, yes. On February 24 of this year, the federal government-owned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) reported massive earnings for the foregone year. The bank’s after-tax net income surged 84%, from Rs15.8 billion in 2019, to Rs30.5 billion in 2020. To put that in perspective, that is the highest net income that NBP reported in the last decade, by a long shot.

Here’s what the National Bank of Pakistan claims it is: it is the largest bank in Pakistan with Rs3.1 trillion in assets, it is the largest lender to agriculture with Rs225 billion disbursed to farmers, has the largest rural branch network with over 750 branches, and the bank was declared the best bank for agriculture in 2019. And to add to that, the bank has a customer portfolio of over 9 million customers.

But despite all these distinctions, Arif Usmani believes that all’s not well at NBP. In a candid interview with Profit, he described a gargantuan bank suffering from severe disorganization, which was plodding along mostly though sheer luck.