National bank recorded its highest profit ever. But has Usmani treated the cause or only the symptom?

Undeterred by controversies, NBP’s president faces the most challenging job of his career

Taimoor Hassan
By Taimoor Hassan

If you are already the largest bank in Pakistan, do your financials really matter? Actually, yes. On February 24 of this year, the federal government-owned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) reported massive earnings for the foregone year. The bank’s after-tax net income surged 84%, from Rs15.8 billion in 2019, to Rs30.5 billion in 2020. To put that in perspective, that is the highest net income that NBP reported in the last decade, by a long shot. 

Here’s what the National Bank of Pakistan claims it is: it is the largest bank in Pakistan with Rs3.1 trillion in assets, it is the largest lender to agriculture with Rs225 billion disbursed to farmers, has the largest rural branch network with over 750 branches, and the bank was declared the best bank for agriculture in 2019. And to add to that, the bank has a customer portfolio of over 9 million customers. 

But despite all these distinctions, Arif Usmani believes that all’s not well at NBP. In a candid interview with Profit, he described a gargantuan bank suffering from severe disorganization, which was plodding along mostly though sheer luck.

 And he is here to change that.

 

The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. A seasoned banker who is an asset to Pakistan’s banking sector. Hopefully he will bring the changes he is aiming for before he is removed like other sincere individuals, who have tried to do some good to the country but were forced out by the corrupt.

