FBR gives additional powers to IR’s intelligence wing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday gave additional powers to the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue.

Documents available with this scribe revealed that the FBR has increased the functions, jurisdiction and powers of the DG Intelligence and Investigation-IR and its officers.

FUNCTIONS OF DG I&I-1R

The DG I&I-IR shall carry out intelligence activities on all tax-related issues, including under-reporting, tax evasion and revenue leakages as well as access to record and verification of business premises.

It will also collect information from any person, including taxpayer and third party-relating to financial transactions like investment and expenses and details of persons who are involved in such activities.

Moreover, the directorate will process information and take necessary action on the basis of information provided by any other organization, agency or department under the relevant provisions of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The directorate will also utilize the information obtained through the establishment of linkages by FBR with all major national, provincial other databases to collect relevant information.

In addition, it will identify cases of income tax evasion and carry out inquiry, investigation, whichever is deemed fit, to retrieve the loss of revenue, to identify, investigate and prosecute cases of tax evasion and/or offences punishable under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and the rules made thereunder and to share and disseminate actionable information and corroborating evidence, where required, through written reports or information reports or otherwise to authorities or officers in the headquarters and field formations of the FBR for further proceedings.

It will not only process, investigate and prosecute complaints of tax evasion but also prosecute information shared by other agencies and carry out any other work or function that may be assigned to it by the FBR.

JURISDICTION AND POWERS

The director general, directors, additional directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and other officers of DG I&I-IR shall have the powers of chief commissioner IR under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.