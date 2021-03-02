Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Trade deficit widens to $17.3bn in eight months

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $17.3 billion during the first eight months (July–February) of the current financial year (2020-21) mainly due to an increase in import bill, provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday revealed.

Trade deficit was recorded at $15.87 billion during the same months of the last fiscal year.

According to the MoC data, the country’s import bill increased to $33.6 billion during the period under review as compared with $31.5 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 6.6pc.

On the other hand, exports grew 4.2pc to $16.3 billion during July–February FY21 compared with $15.64 billion in 8MFY20.

Article continues after this advertisement

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood attribited the widening of trade deficit to the import of raw material and intermediate goods, which increased by 7.8pc. The import of capital goods declined by 0.2pc, while that of consumer goods decreased by 7.3pc, he added.

“This shows that the Make-in-Pakistan Policy of MoC is delivering dividends and industrial activity in the country is increasing. The import bill this year also increased because we had to import wheat and sugar to stabilize the market prices,” he added.

In addition, cotton was imported to help the export-oriented industry so that the exports are not hampered.

During Jul-Feb 2021, the import of wheat amounted to $909 million, while that of sugar amounted to $126 million, and cotton $913 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSale of petroleum products up 26pc in Feb
Next articleFBR gives additional powers to IR’s intelligence wing
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

FPCCI signs partnership agreement with Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce

KARACHI: The Pak-UK Business Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) had signed a partnership agreement with Greater Manchester...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR gives additional powers to IR’s intelligence wing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday gave additional powers to the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue. Documents available with...
Read more
ECONOMY

Sale of petroleum products up 26pc in Feb

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products increased 26pc in February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year owing to improved economic activities...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs lauded for linking steel scrap value with London Metal Bulletin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers has lauded the customs' decision to link the value of steel scrap with London Metal Bullet (LMB)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Sale of petroleum products up 26pc in Feb

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products increased 26pc in February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year owing to improved economic activities...

Customs lauded for linking steel scrap value with London Metal Bulletin

Domestic cement despatches up 6pc in February; exports drop 18pc

Late filers to be included in ATL after payment of surcharge: FBR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.