KPRA revenue collection up 261pc in two years

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department has informed that it collected a revenue of Rs10.84 during FY20, showing an increase of 161 per cent as compared to Rs5.35bn collected in FY19.

According to details, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has so far collected Rs13.97bn in the current financial year (FY21), which is 29pc more than last year’s collections. The authority has witnessed a staggering 261pc increase in revenue collection over the past two years.

However, infrastructure development cess decreased in February 2021 owing to the closure of the Torkham border due to Covid-19.

In a Twitter post, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that KPRA has collected an average of Rs1.60bn every month from July to February.

Article continues after this advertisement

The information provided by the department shows that the current year’s cess collection – as compared to the previous year – increased by 83pc in July, 468pc in August, 1,049pc in September, 968pc in October, 914pc in November, 1,226pc in December and 1,03pc in January.

Jhagra expressed optimism that KPRA will easily achieve this year’s target of Rs20 billion if the revenue continues at this pace.