GOVERNANCE

Late filers to be included in ATL after payment of surcharge: FBR

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that it did not include around 509,000 filers in the Active Taxpayers’ List (ATL) as they could not file their tax returns within due date or the date extended by respective commissioners.

The board, however, clarified that such taxpayers could get themselves automatically included in the ATL if they pay the necessary ATL surcharge.

“The amount of ATL surcharge for companies is Rs20,000; Association of Persons Rs10,000; while ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs1,000,” a statement issued by FBR on Tuesday read. “The board has encouraged such taxpayers to pay respective amount of ATL surcharge and take benefits of ATL.”

Similarly, those taxpayers who could not file their returns for tax year-2020 till now are also urged to avail benefit of ATL by filing their returns along with ATL surcharge, the statement read.

The board had already made public ATL for tax year-2020 on March 1st, 2021. The same is available on the official website of FBR.

The number of income tax returns for tax year-2020 had reached 2.62 million on February 28, 2021, as compared to 2.43 million for tax year-2019 as on February 28, 2020.

“The amount of tax paid with returns for tax year at Rs49.6 billion is 60pc more than tax paid with returns for tax year-2019 up to 28th February, 2020,” the FBR stated.

Previous articleKPRA revenue generation sees 261pc increase in two years
APP

