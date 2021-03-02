Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Domestic cement despatches up 6pc in February; exports drop 18pc

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Cement sales continued to increase during February, although its exports couldn’t rebound due to weakening competitiveness in the international market.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), Pakistan’s total cement despatches increased 1.98pc to 4.577 million tonnes in February 2021, as against 4.489 million tonnes in the same month of last year,

Local cement despatches clocked in at 3.961 million tonnes in February 2021 compared to 3.735 million tonnes in February 2020, depicting a growth of 6.06pc. Exports, however, continued with the downtrend as seen during last the three months, dropping 18.24pc from 753,444 tonnes in February 2020 to 616,030 tonnes in February 2021.

During the month under review, the north-based factories despatched 3.28 million tonnes of cement locally, showing an increase of 3.32pc from 3.17 million tonnes in February 2020. On the other hand, the south based mills despatched 683,384 tonnes of cement for local consumption, which was 21.49pc higher than 562,501 tonnes despatched in February 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, exports from north-based mills decreased by 7.71pc to 186,595 tonnes in February 2021 from 202,181 tonnes in February 2020, whereas exports from southern mills decreased 22.10pc to 429,435 tonnes in February 2021 from 551,263 tonnes in February 2020.

Overall, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) during the first eight months (July-Feb) of the current fiscal year (FY21) were recorded at 37.95 million tonnes, which was 13.92pc more than 33.31 million tonnes cement despatched during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Local despatches increased by 15.51pc during the period under review to 31.62 million tonnes from 27.37 million tonnes during same period of the last fiscal year. Similarly, exports increased from 5.94 million tonnes in 8MFY20 to 6.33 million tonnes in 8MFY21, depicting a growth of 6.62pc.

During the July-Feb FY21 period, north-based mills despatched 26.82 million tonnes of cement for domestic consumption as against 23.26 million tonnes last year (+15.29pc YoY). Exports from north were recorded at 1.63 million tonnes, showing a decline of 9.83pc over 1.81 million tonnes in the same period of last fiscal year.

Likewise, south-based mills despatched 4.79 million tonnes in the domestic market during the first eight months of current fiscal year, which was 16.73pc higher than 4.11 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Exports from the south clocked in at 4.70 million tonnes, registering an increase of 13.82pc over exports of 4.13 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLate filers to be included in ATL after payment of surcharge: FBR
Next articleCustoms lauded for linking steel scrap value with London Metal Bulletin
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

FPCCI signs partnership agreement with Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce

KARACHI: The Pak-UK Business Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) had signed a partnership agreement with Greater Manchester...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR gives additional powers to IR’s intelligence wing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday gave additional powers to the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue. Documents available with...
Read more
ECONOMY

Trade deficit widens to $17.3bn in eight months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's trade deficit widened to $17.3 billion during the first eight months (July–February) of the current financial year (2020-21) mainly due to an...
Read more
ECONOMY

Sale of petroleum products up 26pc in Feb

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products increased 26pc in February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year owing to improved economic activities...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Sale of petroleum products up 26pc in Feb

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products increased 26pc in February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year owing to improved economic activities...

Customs lauded for linking steel scrap value with London Metal Bulletin

Domestic cement despatches up 6pc in February; exports drop 18pc

Late filers to be included in ATL after payment of surcharge: FBR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.