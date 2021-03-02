Punjab govt approves Rs16.53bn for three development schemes

LAHORE: The government has approved Rs16.53 billion for three development schemes in the urban development sector, Profit learnt here on Tuesday.

Profit further learnt the said schemes were approved at the 25th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP). The meeting was presided over by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sanmbal, while P&D Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coordination Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of concerned provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes include the construction of an underpass to Gulab Devi Hospital and additional lanes on Lahore Bridge at the cost of Rs1,801.850 million, construction of a flyover at Shahkam Chowk at the cost of Rs4,384.263 m as well as a Covid-19 and other natural calamities control programme, and a programme for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at the cost of Rs10,348.00 million.

The P&D chairman hoped that the development would create better livelihoods and improve social and economic inclusions.