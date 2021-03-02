Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030

By Agencies

LONDON: Volvo’s entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.

“I am totally convinced there will no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.”

The Swedish carmaker said 50pc of its global sales should be fully-electric cars by 2025 and the other half hybrid models.

Owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group , Volvo said it will launch a new family of electric cars in the next few years, all of which will be sold online only. Volvo will unveil its second all-electric model, the C40, later on Tuesday.

Article continues after this advertisement

Samuelsson said Volvo will include wireless upgrades and fixes for its new electric models – an approach pioneered by electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

Carmakers are racing to switch to zero-emission models as they face CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China, plus looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.

Last month, Ford Motor Co said its line-up in Europe will be fully electric by 2030, while Tata Motors unit Jaguar Land Rover said its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch electric models of its entire line-up by 2030.

And last November, luxury carmaker Bentley, owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, said its models will be all electric by 2030.

Electrification is expensive for carmakers and as electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, employment in the auto industry is expected to shrink.

Last week, the head of Daimler AG’s DE> truck division said going electric will cost thousands of jobs in the company’s powertrain plants in Germany.

Volvo said it will invest heavily in online sales channels to “radically reduce” the complexity of its model line-up and provide customers with transparent pricing.

The carmaker’s global network of 2,400 traditional bricks-and-mortar dealers will remain open to service vehicles and to help customers make online orders.

Via volvocars.com customers will be able to choose from a simplified range of pre-configured electric Volvos for quick delivery – but they will still be able to order custom-made models.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt urged to launch Peshawar-Karachi cargo train
Next articlePunjab govt approves Rs16.53bn for three development schemes
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as expectations that top producers would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week weighed on...
Read more
World Business News

India woos Tesla with offer of cheaper production costs than China

NEW DELHI: India is ready to offer incentives to ensure Tesla Inc’s cost of production would be less than in China if the carmaker...
Read more
World Business News

How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

MIAMI: In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost $67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free...
Read more
World Business News

Oil jumps on vaccine optimism, US stimulus

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by optimism about Covid-19 vaccinations, a US stimulus package and growing factory activity in Europe despite coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Govt urged to launch Peshawar-Karachi cargo train

PESHAWAR: Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) President and former Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has...

Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

Stocks bounce back to recover overnight losses

India woos Tesla with offer of cheaper production costs than China

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.