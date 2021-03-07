Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

By Agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s AirAsia Group plans to launch an air taxi service and the country’s first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s CEO said on Sunday.

As part of the group’s diversification push, it also aims to launch a ride-hailing service next month as COVID-19 continues to hit air travel.

“The air taxi will have a pilot and four seats. At the moment, we have our team working on this upcoming service by AirAsia,” Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said at the Youth Economic Forum 2021, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

The service should start operating in about 18 months, Fernandes was quoted as saying.

Article continues after this advertisement

He also announced that the airline’s logistics unit Teleport, which is currently testing an urban drone delivery service with state-backed firm Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), would conduct its first commercial delivery by the end of this year.

“(The) idea was brought up three weeks ago and now it’s reality,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fernandes said the group was recovering from the impact of the pandemic and had used the opportunity to accelerate its digital transformation, Bernama reported.

The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November, has been seeking to raise 2.5 billion ringgit ($613.95 million) from loans and investors.

Last month, it said its 33%-owned Japanese unit, which ceased operations last October, had begun bankruptcy proceedings.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt borrowing till May to total Rs4.82tr
Next articleSindh aims for 4m tonnes wheat production
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China exports soar to highest level in decades after Covid-19 hit

BEIJING: China's export growth jumped to the highest in over two decades, official data showed Sunday, with imports also surging in a sharp bounce...
Read more
World Business News

US agency probes Facebook for ‘systemic’ racial bias in hiring, promotions

A US agency investigating Facebook Inc for racial bias in hiring and promotions has designated the probe as “systemic,” attorneys for three job applicants...
Read more
World Business News

Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers began gathering on Saturday to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against...
Read more
World Business News

More than 20,000 US organisations compromised through Microsoft flaw

WASHINGTON: More than 20,000 US organisations have been compromised through a back door installed via recently patched flaws in Microsoft Corp’s email software, a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

China exports soar to highest level in decades after Covid-19 hit

BEIJING: China's export growth jumped to the highest in over two decades, official data showed Sunday, with imports also surging in a sharp bounce...
Wheat procurement

Sindh aims for 4m tonnes wheat production

AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

Govt borrowing till May to total Rs4.82tr

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.