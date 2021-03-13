Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Airlines asked to submit proposals for aviation policy till 19th

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed all airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to submit recommendations for making improvements in the National Aviation Policy 2019.

Following the meeting of the Aviation Oversight Committee on March 12, the authority on Saturday summoned recommendations and proposals from all stakeholders, including the national flag carrier. Airlines have been directed to submit suggestions till March 19 to the CAA’s air transport department.

The CAA letter issued to the airlines stated that a review will be made to finalise the new aviation policy in light of the recommendations.

It may be noted that the stakeholders had expressed reservations on the policy during the previous session of the oversight committee, which was attended by representatives of general aviation companies and airlines.

Article continues after this advertisement

CAA Air Transport Department Director Irfan Sabir had been tasked to review and amend the policy.

According to officials, the CAA has decided to make amendments in the National Aviation Policy 2019 on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The amendments will bring more facilities to the airlines, besides further promoting the aviation industry.

The CAA director-general will send a complete report to the aviation secretary after completing the review process. Later, the draft legislation of the National Aviation Policy 2021 will be presented before the PM for final approval.

It is expected that more facilities and perks will be given to enhance airlines’ businesses under the new aviation policy, whereas the federal government is also mulling to increase the validation period of regular public transport licences.

The policy will also contain guidelines for private airlines, regulations for tourism promotion, regional integration licence, airports and air navigation infrastructure, economic development and chapters of regulatory environment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pakistan’s first private SEZ
Next articleACE recovers Rs80m in Sindh wheat scam
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Container train between Lahore, Karachi launched

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has launched an online 'Premium Container Train' that would move between Karachi and Lahore. The divisional superintendent of Railways (Lahore division) launched the...
Read more
ECONOMY

IT sector deplores proposed tax credit scheme, withdrawal of exemptions

LAHORE: The information technology sector has deplored the FBR’s recent proposal regarding withdrawal of income tax exemption on the export of IT services, and...
Read more
ECONOMY

Roshan digital account may attract up to $1.5bn this year

'RDA attracts $671m in six months, with half the deposits coming in last eight weeks'
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ACE recovers Rs80m in Sindh wheat scam

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)-Sindh has recovered Rs80 million in the wheat scam. Facing corruption charges, Larkana Food Supervisor Manthar Ali Noorani on Saturday voluntarily...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Aviation

Airlines asked to submit proposals for aviation policy till 19th

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed all airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to submit recommendations for making improvements in the National Aviation...

China to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pakistan’s first private SEZ

FBR forms committees to integrate tier-1 retailers

FPCCI calls for measures to enhance crop yield

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.