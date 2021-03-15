Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March.

According to the Finance Division, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre like last month, while that of diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs116.8 per litre.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel, however, have been increased by Rs3.42 per litre and Rs2.19 per litre, respectively.

Akin to that, the prices of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs2.19 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil, after the increase, have been set at Rs81.42 per litre.

Article continues after this advertisement

The new prices, according to the finance minster, will come into effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.