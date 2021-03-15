Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

By News Desk

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March.

According to the Finance Division, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre like last month, while that of diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs116.8 per litre.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel, however, have been increased by Rs3.42 per litre and Rs2.19 per litre, respectively.

Akin to that, the prices of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs2.19 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil, after the increase, have been set at Rs81.42 per litre.

Article continues after this advertisement

The new prices, according to the finance minster, will come into effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCircular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod
Next articlePIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC).  According to sources, the Ministry of Industries &...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani. As...
Read more
ENERGY

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan, along with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), celebrated the successful completion of a pilot project to help...
Read more
Aviation

PIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate weekly flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit from next month, it was learnt on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...

Circular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod

Envoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership

Hafeez Shaikh for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.