Buzdar approves establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave an in-principle approval to the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority (PSBA) by disbanding the Punjab Model Bazar Management Company.

During a meeting to discuss PSBA establishment and extension in the scope of such bazaars across the province, it was decided that the CM would be the patron-in-chief of the authority, while Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal would perform duties as its chairperson.

The CM directed the officials to complete the land identification process at the earliest so that Sahulat bazaars could be setup at district level.

He affirmed that kissan platforms would be established in Sahulat bazaars to facilitate the farmers, adding that the facility would also be extended to tehsil level for round-the-year provision of subsidized items.

“The facility of Sahulat bazaars will rid the people of price hikes,” he said. “More than 400 Sahulat bazaars will be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), led by former president Mian Anjum Nisar and Senior Vice President Kh Shahzeb Akram, called on the Punjab CM to discuss problems being faced by the industrialists.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM assured the delegation that genuine problems of the business community would be addressed without any delay. “Another corona wave has surfaced now and the government understands the genuine issues of the business community under the current situation. A focal person will be deputed in the CM Office to help resolve problems of the business community,” he added.