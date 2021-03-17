Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX asks firms to explain unusual trading activity

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday issued notices to six listed companies, seeking explanation for unusual movement in the prices of their traded shares during the past three months.

The notices were issued to Service Fabrics Limited; Soneri Bank Limited; Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited; Premium Textile Mills Limited; Fazal Cloth Mills Limited; and Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Limited.

“Listed companies are required to respond promptly by disclosing the following to the public if unusual movements in the price, or volume, of traded securities are observed: details of any matter or development of which it is aware that is or may be relevant to the unusual movements; and a statement of the fact that it is not aware of any such matter or development,” the exchange said in a statement.

PSX said that while reviewing the trading data of the companies, it had been observed that the prices of companies had experienced substantial changes during the last three months.

Article continues after this advertisement

“In case of any material/price sensitive information that is likely to affect the market price/volume, the companies are required to share the same with the exchange for its onward dissemination to all market participants,” it added.

The stock market said that in view of above and in absence of any material announcement, the companies have been advised to furnish the reason and/or any material information in their knowledge which may have resulted in substantial decrease in price.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDollar falls to Rs155.74 as rupee maintains winning streak
Next articleFrance to give Rs12.3bn loan for Karachi Red Line project
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Buzdar approves establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

CM says more than 400 bazaars will be established across Punjab; assures businessmen of swift redressal of problems
Read more
GOVERNANCE

France to give Rs12.3bn loan for Karachi Red Line project

ISLAMABAD: The French government has agreed to provide a soft loan of Rs12.3 billion (65 million euros) for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red...
Read more
ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs155.74 as rupee maintains winning streak

Pakistani Rupee made a giant leap against the US Dollar, gaining 98 paisas (+0.63pc) in the interbank on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of...
Read more
Agriculture

Minister vows cotton-specific subsidies for growers

ISLAMABAD: National Food Security and Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam said on Wednesday that cotton growers would soon be given special incentives by the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs155.74 as rupee maintains winning streak

Pakistani Rupee made a giant leap against the US Dollar, gaining 98 paisas (+0.63pc) in the interbank on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of...

Minister vows cotton-specific subsidies for growers

ECC approves cost subsidy mechanism for NAPHDA housing units

Turkish investors express keen interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.