WhatsApp, Instagram restored after temporary breakdown

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Facebook Inc’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday.

The three applications went off at around 10:30pm Pakistan time. However, within half an hour, the servers were restored and the platforms were back to normal.

Since the regional office of Facebook’s South Asian is situated in Singapore, there was no official response to the query as the time in that country was around 3am.

After the servers crashed, a large number of complaints were received by the local internet service providers (ISPs) in Pakistan, with most ISPs clarifying that the disruption was not from their end.

